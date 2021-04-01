Socially distanced egg hunts, in-person services are back for Easter in C. Oregon

Religion

Most last year were online; some churches add services to spread out more

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, Easter services at the Christian Life Center in Bend looked a little different, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

At the time, in-person services were not allowed, so the church could only host online services. But as restrictions are lowered in Deschutes County, the Christian Life Center will be able to hold in-person services and an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

"The plan for us was still to allow people to have Easter, even in the midst of COVID," Anthony Lee, the church's lead pastor, said Thursday. "Even though this is going to take a lot more work, this is something worth doing."

The church will host more services than usual this weekend, to keep its parishioners spread out.

As for the Easter egg hunt, a helicopter will drop nearly 15,000 plastic eggs at the churches outdoor venue.

"The idea that we do this thing for Easter is to not just have a fun event," Lee told NewsChannel 21. "The idea is to give the message of the Easter Cross. So whatever we need to do to keep that still possible, we're willing to do."

While Antioch Church in Bend will not be hosting an in-person service at its church, it will hold an Easter service at Drake Park.

"We miss each other, and it's kind of a family reunion to be able to come back and celebrate the biggest day of the year for us as Christians," said Pete Kelley, the lead pastor at Antioch Church.

To go along with the Drake Park service, the church will be hosting a Good Friday art exhibit, telling the story of the Passion of the Christ from a "different perspective."

Art from from different cultural backgrounds will be on display.

The church will also host three different egg hunts for three different age groups, to ensure a socially distanced event.

For more information on Easter events on the High Desert, check out our events page by clicking here.