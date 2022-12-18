Central Oregonians celebrate Jewish Festival of Lights at Bend’s annual Hanukkah menorah lighting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Jewish Festival of Lights known as Hanukkah began Sunday evening, and Bend’s 12th annual menorah lighting was held in the Old Mill District’s Center Plaza by the Chabad of Central Oregon.

The festivities began with fire dancers and ended with a towering chocolate gelt (coin) drop. In between, Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman lit the first candle at dusk.

All faiths and denominations were encouraged to attend the celebration.

Here's the details provided by the Chabad of Central Oregon:

About Chanukah (Hanukkah)

• Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, an 8 day holiday, begins this year on the evening of Sunday,

December 18 and concludes the evening of Monday, December 26.

• It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had

overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit

religious freedom.

• The Syrian-Greeks also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of

the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of

undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight.

• In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched

candelabrum known as a menorah.

• Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom

over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.

Inspirational Message

• The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the

pandemic, as it did for generations before us.

• The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with

much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all.

• Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.

About the Sponsoring Organization

• Chabad of Central Oregon offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for

families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, contact

Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman at rabbi@jewishbend.com or visit jewishbend.com.