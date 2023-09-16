Skip to Content
Religion

Bend Church of the Nazarene throws a community party to celebrate its centennial

A vintage car show featuring Bend history through the years, free Coney Dogs were part of Bend Church of the Nazarene's 100th birthday party on Saturday
Bend Church of the Nazarene
A vintage car show featuring Bend history through the years, free Coney Dogs were part of Bend Church of the Nazarene's 100th birthday party on Saturday
By
Published 5:07 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Church of the Nazarene celebrated its centennial on Saturday with a community party featuring a classic car show, food, music and more.

“We wanted to celebrate by throwing a 100-Year Party for our community,” said Kids & Family Pastor Jason Visser.

More than 600 people attended the celebration, which featured cars on display through the decades, from a Model A to a bright pink Lamborghini, and also attracted a well-known YouTuber and car enthusiast known as The Stradman. The car show also had displays of Bend history, compiled from each decade

The church on NE 27th Street gave out free Coney Dogs – invented in 1923 – held games and featured bounce houses for the kids and a DJ playing music from across the past century.

“We are grateful to be a part of the Bend community, and look forward to the next 100 years,” Visser said.

Article Topic Follows: Religion

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content