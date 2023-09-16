Bend Church of the Nazarene throws a community party to celebrate its centennial

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Church of the Nazarene celebrated its centennial on Saturday with a community party featuring a classic car show, food, music and more.

“We wanted to celebrate by throwing a 100-Year Party for our community,” said Kids & Family Pastor Jason Visser.

More than 600 people attended the celebration, which featured cars on display through the decades, from a Model A to a bright pink Lamborghini, and also attracted a well-known YouTuber and car enthusiast known as The Stradman. The car show also had displays of Bend history, compiled from each decade

The church on NE 27th Street gave out free Coney Dogs – invented in 1923 – held games and featured bounce houses for the kids and a DJ playing music from across the past century.

“We are grateful to be a part of the Bend community, and look forward to the next 100 years,” Visser said.