DCSO seeks man, woman suspected of debit, credit card scams around area

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman suspected in credit and debit card scams around the region.

A theft at Ray's Food Place in Sisters was reported to deputies on Sunday, July 26, the agency's Facebook posting said.

The man and woman in photos from the store's security camera are being sought for questioning in debit and credit card scams that have occurred at several stores around the area, deputies said. A photo of a silver minivan in the parking lot also was shared.

Anyone with information that could help was asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference Case No. 20-92883.