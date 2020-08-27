ODOT material crushing, processing to begin at Sisters-area pit

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A contractor with the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin crushing and processing materials in Zimmerman Cinder Pit near Sisters on Friday, allowing ODOT to stockpile cinder for winter sanding on area highways.

Zimmerman Pit is located on national forest lands managed by the Sisters Ranger District, approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Sisters off U.S. Highway 20.

The contractor may operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once started, the project is planned to last about 10 days, but could last longer if fire restrictions impact the contractor’s operations. The contractor can operate in the pit until October 15, if needed.

Once the processing of the cinder is completed, ODOT will haul the material from the pit. Hauling operation will occur Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ODOT plans to have the material removal completed by November 20, 2020.

The public is asked to avoid Zimmerman pit until the work is completed. The public may want to choose other pits near Sisters such as:

Cache Cinder Pit: 15 miles (four-wheel drive, high-clearance vehicle recommended).

Four-mile Cinder Pit: 7 miles (200 yards of range; high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicle required).

Garrison Cinder Pit: 7.3 miles (medium-sized pit; high-clearance vehicle recommended).

Melvin Cinder Pit: 8 miles (easy access; small pit suitable for handgun/shotgun).

Pole Creek Cinder Pit: 9.8 miles (small pit; relatively easy access, four-wheel drive recommended).

Schilling Cinder Pit: 19.7 miles (easy access; high-clearance vehicle; suitable for rifle/pistol/shotgun).

For more information, the public can contact the Sisters Ranger District at 54-549-7700.