Sisters theater owner gets Tom Cruise rant over crew not following COVID rules

Sisters

Drew Kaza says a movie like Mission: Impossible can be vital for many

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drew Kaza, who owns the Sisters Movie House, said Wednesday his theater has taken a huge hit financially this year. In fact, he said he had to lay off the majority of his staff as his revenue plunged.

“It's under 10 percent of what we’d do for the year,” Kaza said.

He explained why he is in agreement with recent alleged remarks caught on tape by actor Tom Cruise on set of the newest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise can be heard scolding two crew members for not following COVID-19 guidelines, noting the number of jobs the move is creating.

“Maybe he was a little over the top in the way that he did it, but I think he’s right to rebuke these folks and make them mindful of how much this means, not just to the people on the production, but as you say, thousands of movie theaters around the country and the world, and thousands of people who depend of movie theaters for their livelihood,” he said.

Kaza explained from his prospective what it would mean for his small business if a movie like Mission: Impossible did not get released.

“Well, you hope another film comes along to replace it," he said. "But the fact is, a movie like Mission: Impossible, there’s only a handful of those every year. You get five to 10 really, really big films, and movies like that for us can play three four five weeks and generate tens of thousands of dollars. So they're pretty critical.”

Kaza said a movie like Mission: Impossible could make up to 10 percent of his small business's revenue.