CET set to launch free weekly Sisters to Bend, curb-to-curb ‘Shopper Shuttle’

Sisters

Trips must be reserved in advance; county funds weekly service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this week, Cascades East Transit will offer a free, ADA-accessible weekly Shopper Shuttle, operating on Thursdays, to connect residents living in the Sisters Dial-A-Ride service area to shopping destinations in Bend.

The Sisters to Bend Shopper Shuttle will operate on Thursdays each week, with curb-to-curb service.

CET will pick up passengers at their requested starting location in Sisters between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m., before making two stops at the Cascade Village Mall area, Walmart area and Costco shopping area in Bend, returning to Sisters at 12:15 p.m.

Trips must be scheduled in advance by contacting CET’s Call Center (541-385-8680) from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Additional information about the service and schedule can be found at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/sisters.

CET Transportation Director Andrea Breault said, “This new transportation service is funded by the Deschutes County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Program and will help residents in Sisters access a myriad of shopping destinations in Bend.”

CET said in Tuesday's announcement that its new Shopper Shuttle provides a critical service that will increase independence and access for those who experience transportation barriers.

Theresa Conley, ODOT Region 4 regional transit coordinator, said, “Sisters residents now have an easy and free way to get to Bend without getting into a car. While the service is open to everyone, it will be particularly valuable to older adults and people who cannot or choose not to drive.

"This is one of many great examples in Central Oregon and around the state of new public transportation funding being used to increase access to transit in rural communities,” Conley added.

For many community partners, especially those working with older adults, the launch of the shopper shuttle comes at an important time, when many experience mobility challenges due to inclement winter weather.

“We are excited to learn of the new Sisters to Bend Shopper Shuttle service that will take older adults to major stores in Bend for free every Thursday," said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “Seniors can now have a shuttle pick them up at their home and drop them right at the door of places like Walmart and Costco without having to drive, especially during the winter months.”

Dixie Eckford of Age Friendly Sisters Country said, “I hope Sisters residents of all ages will take advantage of this new, free service.”

CET said it will continue to implement health and public safety guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority for Shopper Shuttle trips to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Information about CET’s health and safety protocols for all transit services can be found at www.cascadeseasttransit.com.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190. Cascades East Transit, operated by COIC, provides fixed-route and Dial-A-Ride services in Bend, Community Connector regional services, general public Dial-A-Ride services in Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, and Madras, flex-route service in Warm Springs and recreational routes like Ride the River, Lava Butte, and the Mt. Bachelor shuttle.