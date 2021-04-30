Nominees sought for 2021 Sisters Country Vision Awards

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Country Vision Implementation Team is excited to sponsor the 2021 Community Champion Awards! Sisters Country community members can nominate any individual, business, or organization. You can submit as many nominations as you like, but you can’t nominate the same person/organization more than once, and you can’t nominate yourself.

By nominating a “Community Champion,” you are helping to support our local businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic and related stressors in the past 12 months, (as all gifts are purchased by the VIT, not donated). Winners will receive gift certificates from one or more local restaurants and businesses of Sisters Country: each Individual winner prize is a $100 value, and each Business/Organization prize is a $200 value.

Accepting nominations May 1 – May 30. A total of 8 “Community Champions” will be selected and announced in early June.

After this past difficult year, spread some positivity and appreciation for a person, organization, or business who you’ve seen step up to support the community and keep Sisters Country Prosperous, Livable, Resilient, and Connected!

Nomination categories for winners are:

• Prosperous Community Champions: Those people and organizations working to help make Sisters Country a more prosperous community. For example: supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs, starting or sustaining a key local business, starting or supporting new local events, or even just being a stellar local employee who always goes the extra mile.

• Resilient Community Champions: Those people and organizations working to help make Sisters Country a more resilient community. For example: those who stepped up to help coordinate PPE, local food banks and other assistance programs, wildfire response, or amazing local first responders.

• Livable Community Champions: Those people and organizations working to help make Sisters Country a more livable community. For example: those working to expand trails and recreation access, transportation options, activities for youth, or programs for aging adults.

• Connected Community Champions: Those people and organizations working to make Sisters Country a more connected community. For example: those going above and beyond to create new and creative opportunities for people to connect and engage with one another during this challenging time.

What is the Sisters Country Vision?

The Sisters Country Vision is a community visioning project designed to help Sisters Country position itself for the future – retaining the things we value most while considering what we may need to change going forward. Through extensive community engagement and conversations with over 2,000 Sisters Country community members, this visioning process helped to identify clear, positive directions for the future and involve local organizations, businesses and residents in making them happen.

Who is the VIT?

The Sisters Country Vision has been implementing community projects for the past two years, led by the Vision Implementation Team (VIT). The purpose of the VIT is to collaborate on Vision progress, identify and dissolve barriers, identify funding for project implementation, communicate progress to the public, and maintain strong positive relationships among partners.

Learn more about the Vision and find the nomination form here: https://sistersvision.org/