Sisters Folk Festival finalizes lineup, updates COVID-19 safety policy, requires vaccine proof

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Folk Festival said Thursday it has finalized its lineup for the 24th annual roots music festival, scheduled for Oct. 1-3 throughout beautiful downtown Sisters, also updating its COVID-19 safety policy.

There are now 30 artists who will perform at seven different venues around the town. In a final round of bookings, newly confirmed artists include Minnesota-based guitar player and songwriter Charlie Parr; Nashville duo Wild Ponies; Montana duo Big Sky City Lights; local favorites Dennis McGregor and the Spoilers; the long-awaited return of The Haymakers; Sisters-based folker Jenner Fox; and Portland duo Pretty Gritty.

These artists join a diverse and dynamic lineup including nine-time all-Ireland fiddle champion and Grammy award-winner Eileen Ivers, legendary Zydeco musicians CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, as well as Ruthie Foster, Darrell Scott, Mary Gauthier, Judith Hill, Ron Artis II & the Messengers, Willy Porter, Emily Scott Robinson, Max Gomez, Rainbow Girls, Thunderstorm Artis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Changui Majadero, Lowdown Brass Band, Haley Heynderickx, Beth Wood, Hogslop String Band, Garrett Lebeau, Yasmin Williams, Alisa Amador, Ordinary Elephant and Robby Hecht.

This year’s festival represents a return to live music, and a celebration of what makes the Sisters Folk Festival so special. All seven venues will be outdoors; some are tented with ventilated sides.

The SFF organization has updated its COVID safety policy to require proof of COVID vaccination for all festival staff, artists, production crews, patrons, vendors and volunteers. Additionally, capacity at venues will be reduced and the festival will comply with any other local or state mandates in place at the time of the event.

The same safety policy will apply to the 2021 Americana Song Academy, which takes place four days prior to the festival at a new location in Camp Sherman. The House on Metolius is a stunning historic home with cabins overlooking the Metolius River Basin and the Cascade Mountains. It is a wonderful location to inspire musical creativity and connection to the natural beauty for which Camp Sherman is known.

This year’s academy setting will create a more intimate experience with just 50 participants and nine instructors and will allow participants to work more closely on their craft with festival teaching artists. Instructors for 2021 include Mary Gauthier, Willy Porter, Emily Scott Robinson, Thunderstorm Artis, Ordinary Elephant, Robby Hecht, Alisa Amador, Dennis McGregor and Beth Wood. The Americana Song Academy will run Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30. Space is extremely limited and close to selling out.

Tickets to the Sisters Folk Festival are on sale now, with single day passes being offered beginning on September 1. For those wishing to volunteer for their ticket, a variety of volunteer shifts are open for set up, take down, merchandise sales, patron check-in, bar, and more. For additional information on all SFF programs, including tickets, lineup and volunteering, please visit www.sistersfolkfestival.org.