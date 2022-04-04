Cascades East Transit urges Sisters-area residents to try out free weekly Sisters to Bend shopper shuttle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Spring has finally sprung in Central Oregon! With fuel prices on the rise, now is a great time to try out Cascades East Transit’s free, ADA-accessible shopper shuttle that connects residents living within the Sisters Dial-A-Ride service area (includes Crossroads, Tollgate, Sage Meadow neighborhoods, and more) to shopping destinations in Bend on Thursdays.

The Sisters to Bend Shopper Shuttle picks up passengers at their home or business in Sisters between 8:45 am and 9:15 am on Thursdays and makes stops at the Cascade Village Mall, Walmart and Costco shopping areas in Bend before returning to Sisters by 12:15 pm.

CET’s Sisters to Bend shopper shuttle provides an important public transportation service that increases independence and access for those who experience transportation barriers.

"The shopper shuttle is incredibly convenient. It picks up passengers at their homes in Sisters and drops them off right at the door of major shopping centers in Bend. It also saves money at the gas pump, which is especially important for seniors who live on fixed incomes,” noted Dixie Eckford of Age Friendly Sisters Country. “I hope Sisters residents of all ages will take advantage of this free service.”

Every shopper shuttle rider will be entered into a quarterly drawing to win a $50 gift card to Trader Joe’s or Walmart. Invite your friends to use the free shuttle for your next shopping trip and remember to schedule your trip at least 24 hours in advance through CET’s Call Center (541-385-8680), which is open from 7am – 4pm, Monday through Friday.

Additional information about the service and schedule is located at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/sisters. Don’t forget that CET also offers free Dial-A-Ride service for trips within Sisters on Tuesdays from 9:30am – 2:00pm.

All of CET's transit services are currently free, except for recreation services. Visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com to learn more about CET's services, route schedules, and public health information.