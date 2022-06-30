Sisters community haiku project issues call for submissions

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture, The Roundhouse Foundation and Portland based-artist Alisha Sullivan invite Sisters community members of all ages to submit haiku poetry through July 31.

Selections will be displayed in lights during the weekend of the Sisters Folk Festival, September 30 – October 2.

The project, “Thoughts on Living: Community Haiku,” focuses on how words connect us and how poetry can capture the universal experiences of community, coexistence and connection to place. The selected haikus submitted by Sisters locals will be projected in lights at various locations throughout town. For the three days of the folk festival, visitors and residents can take in thoughts and sentiments of those who call Sisters home.

Residents are invited to share through poetry their experience of living in Sisters, coexisting with other community members, beloved activities or feelings and dreams you hold for the future. Let your imagination be your guide.

All members of the community are invited to participate, and no prior poetry experience is necessary. All submitted poems will appear online.

Rules for Submission:

More than one entry per person is allowed, but only one may be selected.

Entries must be in the form of a haiku.



How to write a traditional Haiku poem:

The format is seventeen syllables divided into three lines: five syllables in the first line; seven syllables in the second line and five syllables in the third line. Haikus do not need to rhyme.

Example:

We all walk this Earth

Each searching for the same thing

A place to call home

—John R.

Deadline for Entries: July 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Please submit your first and last name, email, and haiku at: https://roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch/community-haiku-project-call-for-submissions/

By submitting, participants authorize the Roundhouse Foundation to use their haiku and its reproduction in an art installation. Entries may be included in additional publications.

About Roundhouse Foundation

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, Oregon since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.

In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, The Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters. For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA, please visit www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.