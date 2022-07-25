Culvert replacement prompts temporary road closure begins in Whychus Creek area

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As of Monday, Forest Road 1514, in the Whychus Creek area of the Sisters Ranger District is closed to allow the replacement of a road culvert.

The culvert replacement is an important step in providing improved fish and aquatic organism passage in the creek.

The road is a popular route because it provides a loop connecting Forest Road 15 and Forest Road 16 in the highly recreated area of Whychus Creek. The loop offers access to wilderness trails and dispersed camping sites as well as a scenic gravel riding opportunity.

With the road closure, loop opportunities will not be available; however, all recreational opportunities will remain available to visitors. People will need to plan ahead and take either Forest Road 15 or Forest Road 16 to access their recreation interests on either side of the road closure.

The road closure may be in place until Nov. 30. The public will be notified as soon as the road is reopened.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.