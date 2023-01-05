NWS issues freezing fog advisory for C. Oregon; Sisters schools on 2-hour delay

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Freezing fog made for more slick roads on the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting Sisters schools to open on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory for the region until 10 a.m., advising of visibility a quarter-mile or less and hazardous driving conditions.

Freezing fog was reported at 8 a.m. at Bend Airport, while Sunriver had light mixed precipitation. Redmond Airport reported fog and quarter-mile visibility, and a few flights were canceled, delayed or diverted due to conditions.

Forecasters advised drivers to slow down, use headlights "and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

There were several crashes and slide-offs around the region on Wednesday as snow fell over a wide area.