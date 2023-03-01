Sisters Ranger District to host open house, share planned activities for the year

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest will host a public open house in mid-March.

On Wednesday, March 15, the Sisters Ranger District will provide interested public the opportunity to review and discuss a range of activities planned for the next year with Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid, and program specialists. The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Hall located at 301 South Elm Street in Sisters. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

“We always enjoy the spring open house to share our upcoming forest management program of work with the public,” says District Ranger Ian Reid. “There will be an opportunity to hear what we have planned, ask questions and provide feedback, and visit one-on-one with Forest Service staff.”

People are welcome to come at any time, but there will be formal presentations beginning at 5:30, followed by smaller groups later for people interested in discussing specific issues.

Some of the activities to be presented are vegetation management in the Green Ridge and Cougar Rock areas, recreation program updates including trails and campgrounds, anticipated prescribed burning plans, road maintenance and construction, the new Sisters Ranger District administrative site construction updates, predictions for the coming fire season, and several major watershed restoration projects.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.