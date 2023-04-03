Sisters City Council chooses Jordan Wheeler as new city manager

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to offer the city manager position to current Sandy City Manager Jordan Wheeler, pending contract negotiations.

The city said the rigorous interview process occurred over the last four days which included staff and community receptions and panel interviews by community leaders, peer public administrators, city department heads, and the City Council.

Mayor Michael Preedin said, “The city is excited for Jordan’s future here with us and appreciate him going through the process. He is eminently qualified!”

Wheeler also expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity and said, “I am excited and honored to be selected. Thank you to everyone who participated in the process. I am looking forward to joining the city and working with the Council, community, and staff to realize their vision and goals for Sisters.”

The city said it will begin negotiating a contract for employment with Wheeler and a timeline for his arrival will be announced at a later date.

Wheeler is currently serving as the City Manager for the City of Sandy, OR, and has eight years experience in local government management.

Previous to his current position, Wheeler served as Deputy City Manager, Assistant to the City Manager, and Management Analyst for the City of Lake Oswego (OR). Earlier, he held the position of Small Business Assistant/Advocate in the Portland Development Commission.

Wheeler holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Portland State University, and Bachelors’ degrees in Political Science and History from the University of Washington.