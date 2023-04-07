Sisters students spread kindness near and far

The Kindness Project is a yearly 40-day effort by Wellhouse Academy and Wellspring Preschool in Sisters, with ripples of good deeds and positive actions both in their area and this year, halfway around the world, in India.

Here's the details from co-founder Mary Ryan:

Every year, Wellhouse Academy and Wellspring Preschool in Sisters participates in a 40 days of Kindness Project.

This year, inspired by a program presented by Holy Cow Sisters founder, Jared Vogt, and his partnersip’s work to help orphans near Thippalakatta, India, students collected their spare change for forty days. Vogt described how the orphanage in India was previously without a safe roof, and how sales of beef locally in Oregon were used to build a safe structure now being used as living quarters and a school. He told the students that water buffalo in India equate to dairy cattle in the United States.

The orphanage is currently seeking to raise a herd of water buffalo for the dairy products to be used as food source as well as sell the milk as a source of income. The Wellhouse and Wellspring students immediately wanted to help provide funds for a half of a water buffalo and began to bring to school their “Change for Change.”

Initially, the faculty of the school tentatively hoped to make a donation for part of the cost of a $900 water buffalo, but were pleasantly surprised by the school’s outpouring. At the conclusion of the school’s 40 Days of Kindness Project, the students had raised over $450 and exceeded their own goal of a half of a water buffalo. Students brought their spare change and in some cases brought their entire piggy banks to empty into the collection bucket. Other students independently wanted to contribute more than change. One family held a small bake sale, while other students worked at extra chores to earn cash to contribute.

Wellhouse Academy and Wellspring Preschool also participated in weekly 40 Days of Kindness school-wide projects including making and delivering cards to residents in assisted living, and banners of Honor hanging from the playground fence to say thank you to community helpers. Students were also encouraged to participate in personal acts of kindness throughout the forty days.

This rewarding project demonstrated to students how the smallest acts of kindness can literally change the world.