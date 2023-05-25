Oregon Board of Forestry meets June 7-8 in Sisters, plans community social

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet in Sisters, with a public meeting and community social scheduled on Wednesday, June 7, and the public meeting reconvenes on June 8. All events are open to the public.

The public meetings will be held at FivePine Lodge, South Sister Room – 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters, OR, 97759. The June 7 meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and the June 8 meeting begins at 8 a.m. There will not be a virtual option for the community social, but the meetings will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel.

The board’s business agenda includes:

Forest patrol assessment hearings for Jackson County

Forest Protection Association budgets

Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony

2023 Legislative session update

Fire season readiness

20-Year Landscape Resiliency Strategy update

Forestry Program for Oregon planning work session

Board and agency organizational governance work session

The full agenda is available on the board’s webpage. Live testimony is available for item #1, state forester and board member comments, and item #3, Forest Protection Association budgets. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. Written public testimony will also be accepted. Written comments can be submitted before or up to two weeks after the meeting day to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission.

On June 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the board and department will host a community social. This informal event is open to the public for in-person attendance at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Department, Community Room – 301 South Elm Street, Sisters, OR, 97759. An RSVP is not required, but encouraged, as spacing and parking are limited. Please RSVP to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov.

The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30 million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.