Highway 242 cyclist crashes down 15-foot cliff, says another cyclist cut him off

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A cyclist rescued after crashing down a 15-foot cliff on Highway 242 west of Sisters on Sunday morning told officials he was cut off by another cyclist while he was going 40 mph.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District crews were dispatched around 11:12 a.m. to the crash scene near milepost 82 of the McKenzie Pass Highway, Public Information Officer Julie Spor said.

Crews arrived and performed an assessment, determining the patient needed to be taken to the hospital for further treatment, Spor said.

Crews stabilized the patient in a stokes basket, commonly used by search and rescue teams. With the help of other cyclists on scene, they used a low-angle rope rescue system and new progress capture device to safely lift the patient back up the hill to the highway for a trip to St. Charles Bend.

Sisters‐Camp Sherman Fire District responded with seven personnel, one fire rescue pumper, an ambulance and a command vehicle. Fire crews were assisted on scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports bicycle deaths are highest during summer months between June and September, Spor said.

"The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District reminds bicyclists to ride responsibly, wear a proper fitting helmet and other safety gear to protect yourself and make you more visible to other bicyclists and motorists," she wrote. " Additionally, all states require bicyclists to follow the same rules and responsibilities on the roadway as motorists."