DCSO hosting free community shred, drug disposal events in Sisters, Terrebonne

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting free community shred events and drug disposal with the assistance of Republic Services on the following dates from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Saturday, July 22nd, Sisters: 703 N Larch Street, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Sisters

Saturday, September 16th, Terrebonne: Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue

These are residential free shred events and are not intended for business/commercial shredding.

We can accept paper clips and staples but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders. We are asking that people limit the number of documents to be shredded to no more than four boxes.

If you have more than four boxes of material to be shredded, we are asking that you contact Republic Services at 541-352-2263 to determine how to dispose of your items.

Medications accepted are prescription, patches, ointments, over the counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.

NO SHARPS, THERMOMETERS, INHALERS, ETC.

New to the shred event and drug disposal is a flag disposal. If anyone has an old tattered American flag, they would like properly disposed of it can be done at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the event, which will go to a local foodbank.