Renovated Sisters Library prepares to reopen; grand opening celebration set for Oct. 28

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — After six years of planning and nine months of construction, the Sisters Library is closing the books on its renovation and is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

A return to operations is expected some time next week, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 2:00 p.m.

“Everyone here at the Sisters Library is so excited to share this new space with our community,” said Sisters Library Operations Supervisor Zoe Schumacher. “From the new paint on the exterior to the completely remodeled interior, it’s beautiful inside and out! Plus, it’s filled with updates and enhancements that really bring us into the 21st century.”

Updates to the Sisters Library include a vibrant, all-new children’s discovery space designed to engage young learners and spark the imagination. Two new meeting and study rooms provide a place for the public to meet, something that was repeatedly requested during the planning phase.

A large community room features state-of-the art technology, as well as a retractable glass wall to allow for flexibility of use, including after-hours access. All-new public computers and updated Wi-Fi give customers essential access to high-speed internet.

While the Sisters Library will resume operations next week, a public grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, October 28, from noon–2:00 p.m. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the public will be welcomed into the brand-new space, where they’ll find live music, face painting, a balloon artist and more.

Chantal Strobel, Assistant Director of Community Engagement, expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding during the construction phase.

“We were happy to offer a small temporary space during construction, but we know the public is just as anxious as we are to get back into the remodeled library,” Strobel said. “The growing excitement around the re-opening is a testament to the importance of the library and its role in the community.”

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to updating existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, the bond is funding the design and construction of a new library in east Bend to serve all Deschutes County residents, with groundbreaking scheduled for early 2024.

Bond funds are also being used to double the square footage of the Redmond Library; construction on that new library is expected to be complete in fall 2024.