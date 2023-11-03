Deschutes National Forest to break ground this month on new Sisters Ranger Station

New Sisters Ranger District warehouse also was recently completed

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest will be breaking ground this month on a new Ranger Station in Sisters, a new building that's expected to be completed in 2025.

The building contract was awarded in September, officials said Friday. The new, $9.6 million facility will be 13,500 square feet, about twice the space of the current building.

This new Ranger Station will replace the current one that was built in 1962 and is currently not meeting building code standards.

"The new building will be designed for a 21st century workforce that requires increased connectivity and technology to accomplish the agency’s mission," the announcement stated.

“We are excited to kick off construction of the new Sisters Ranger Station that will serve our community for decades to come,” said Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid. “This will not only provide us a safer and more up-to-date workspace, but we hope it is a point of pride for our community that helps maintain a direct connection to the district and forest.”

The Sisters Ranger Station is complemented by the recently finished Sisters District Warehouse. The 4,789-square-foot facility will be used by all program areas for common workspace, and storage of equipment, fire engines and supplies.

The Forest Service says the new warehouse is compliant with Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) standards, which are more stringent than the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards for workspace, with adequate security that directly contributes to the district’s ability to perform critical work for the forest.

The warehouse will accommodate fire operations, recreation, and all timber and silviculture staff and equipment, officials said.