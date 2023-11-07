Oregon housing agency’s small-projects awards include $9.8 million for 40-unit Sisters workforce housing development

SALEM, OR (KTVZ) – The Oregon Housing Stability Council has approved $56.7 million in small projects and Veterans funding to 11 affordable housing developments across the state, including nearly $10 million for a 40-unit workforce housing project in Sisters called Trinity Place.

These investments from Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will provide 261 homes in smaller developments for veterans, seniors, agricultural workers, people experiencing homelessness, and wildfire survivors.

According to information submitted to OHCS, the Sisters project, Trinity Place, developed by Northwest Housing Alternatives, will cost about $16 million in total, with one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as community space and an on-site green space. The focus is on workforce housing, with three units set aside for agricultural workers.

OHCS defines smaller developments as those having 40 homes or fewer in one complex. Five developments selected for funding awards are in rural areas (42% of total homes) and six are in urban areas (58% of total homes).

“Providing housing is not just a matter of shelter,” says OHCS Director, Andrea Bell. “It’s a statement of our commitment to the well-being of our veterans who’ve sacrificed for our nation, our seniors who’ve contributed to our society, and our agricultural workers who feed our communities. It’s a testament to our values and our gratitude for those who are integral to our beloved communities.”

Brookings CORE Response, a non-profit that serves veterans experiencing homelessness, was awarded funding for the creation of the Veterans Housing Project, which will provide 18 much needed homes in Gold Beach.

"The City of Gold Beach has worked hard in recent years to find housing solutions of all kinds,” said Tamie Kaufman, Gold Beach mayor. “I am excited that Brookings CORE Response has taken the initiative to use a property for veterans housing. We have a large number of veterans in our community, many of whom need both housing and support, which this project provides. Additionally, the project's support for culturally specific veterans is amazing."

Eleven projects were approved for funding at the November Housing Stability Council meeting:

Name City Award Amount Units Baker City Senior Village Baker City $ 2 million 10 Carson Commons Dallas $ 3.9 million 20 EverFree Homes Klamath Falls $ 3.5 million 15 The Jade Portland $ 10 million 40 Jolenes Second Cousin Portland $ 1.2 million 11 Queen Ave Apartments Albany $ 6.2 million 30 Springfield Apartments Springfield $ 7.9 million 39 Talent 2 Senior Apartments Talent $ 5.2 million 26 Town Center Courtyards Phase II Happy Valley $ 3.8 million 12 Trinity Place Sisters $ 9.8 million 40 Veterans Housing Project Gold Beach $ 3.2 million 18

This was a competitive application process. OHCS received a total of 17 applications, amounting to over $94 million in funding requests. OHCS is grateful to the internal and external scoring committees for their diligent evaluation of the applications.

For more detailed information about each recommended project, please refer to the November Housing Stability Council packet.