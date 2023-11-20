Sisters Country’s Seed to Table invites new donors during year-end matching campaign

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) - Becoming a new Seed to Table donor will have its biggest impact ever with a new donor campaign backed by a matching gift of up to $20,000. Thanks to a generous donor, any donations from first-time donors will be matched. They have a goal to bring in 100 new donors with gifts of any size.

Seed to Table’s program supports many aspects of life in Sisters Country. If folks have enjoyed the Sisters Farmers Market, have had a student excited about where their food comes from after a farm field trip, or enjoyed a S2T veggie pickup at one of their 12 distribution points, S2T is thankful for the involvement. Celebrating their tenth anniversary serving the community, the reach of S2T has grown drastically, serving thousands each year and growing nearly 100,000 pounds of fresh produce.

“The timing of this matching gift couldn’t come at a more perfect time as we aim to bring in $200k from nearly 300 donors. The reach of the organization has tripled in the past few years,” said S2T founder, Audrey Tehan. S2T receives funds from program revenues, grants, and individual donations.

“The growth of individual donors helps us meet our goal and helps the organization by letting potential and current grant organizations know that S2T has substantial community backing. It’s not only the size of the donation but the number of individual donors that make a large impact on the organization’s ability and attraction to larger funding sources, locally and nationally. Please help us get to 100 new individual donors today and make sure your funds are matched!”

Donations can be sent via Mail to Seed to Table Oregon P.O. Box 1812 Sisters, OR 97759 Online at www.seedtotableoregon.org/donations There’s a S2T Giving Guide which explains different ways to their ongoing efforts. Business Sponsorships, are still available.

Seed to Table is a 501(c)3 non-profit entity, tax ID number 82-3795618, with a mission to increase health and wellness of the Central Oregon community through providing equitable access to locally grown, farm fresh produce and offering opportunities in farm-based education. For more information contact Audrey Tehan at audrey@seedtotablesisters.org.