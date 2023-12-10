Seed to Table welcomes Holly Haddad as new executive director

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Seed to Table’s Board of Directors and staff are thrilled to welcome Holly Haddad as the new executive director, starting January 4, 2024.

With a 25-year background in food systems development, nonprofit management and the agriculture industry, Haddad brings years of experience to the organization.

The nonprofit is celebrating 10 years of success and growth led by the passion, skilled guidance and depth of knowledge of founder and current ED, Audrey Tehan, who is enthusiastically moving into the organization’s new position of farm director.

“Holly and I connected deeply around our passion for local food systems, education, community and leadership. She will be an incredible team member in stewarding our organization, with experience and commitment to focus on sustaining and deepening our impact throughout Central Oregon,” said Tehan.

Sheila Kelley, Board Chairperson for Seed to Table (S2T), added, “Seed to Table is thrilled to have Holly join Audrey and the S2T team. As we launch into our second decade of building community through equitable access to farm-based education and locally grown, farm fresh produce, delivered direct from the farm, or through the Sisters Farmers Market and our community partners, our leadership team is strong, intelligent, experienced and poised to sustain our work for years to come.”

As part of the process toward future growth, Tehan is excited to step into the role of farm director while Haddad takes the lead on strategic planning, fund development, budget management, and other executive duties. As the founder of the organization, Tehan will still play an important role in strategic planning, fundraising and communications.

“It was very clear through our extensive interview process that Holly is a champion of collaboration- internally in organizations and throughout communities. Collaboration is a huge part of our organizational culture, and I can’t wait to see what the leadership team of Holly, in combination with Program Director, Hannah Joseph; Sisters Farmers Market Program Manager, Willa Bauman; and myself will accomplish in the future,” said Tehan.

“I’m so honored to join Audrey and the incredible Seed to Table team at such an exciting time. Seed to Table is a truly vibrant organization that offers so many ways to celebrate community belonging and local, sustainable agriculture. We are so fortunate to have this unique, mission-driven nonprofit right here in Sisters,” said Haddad from her home in Sisters.

In Haddad’s previous role as associate director for Family Farmed, she was instrumental in growing the nonprofit and launching their Good Food Business Accelerator and on-farm food safety program. She also led their market development programming which has trained over 15,000 produce farmers across the U.S. As executive director for Chefs Collaborative, she led an organizational turnaround and delivered an innovative national Chef Summit, which included dramatically expanding the diversity of participating scholars, chefs, and community partners.

Haddad also contributed to research at the Program on Agricultural Technology Studies at the University of Wisconsin and managed new program development at the Skagit County Community Action Agency in Mt. Vernon, Washington. She served on the National Advisory Council for the Women, Food, and Agriculture Network as well as on the boards of Slow Food Chicago, and World Pulse, a network that supports and connects grassroots women leaders around the globe.

Being a part of the farming community for over two decades has inspired Haddad as she’s watched local farmers brave a myriad of challenges. She admires their tenacity, camaraderie and deep commitment to a thriving Central Oregon community and ecosystem.

“I look forward to lending my skills and passion for local produce and farm-based education so that Seed to Table can continue to flourish and nourish the community well into the future. I’m eager to deepen my connections here in Sisters and Central Oregon so we can all grow, learn, and thrive together,” said Haddad.

Seed to Table is a 501(c)3 nonprofit entity, tax ID number 82-3795618, with a mission to increase health and wellness of the Central Oregon community through providing equitable access to locally grown, farm fresh produce and offering opportunities in farm-based education. For more information, contact Audrey Tehan at audrey@seedtotablesisters.org.