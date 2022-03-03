Public invited to OSU online panel discussion on Russian invasion of Ukraine

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Russian military action in Ukraine will be the topic of a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.

The event’s title is “War in Europe: Context and Implications of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.” The event, which is open to the public, will be held via Zoom and can be joined by clicking here.

The panel will include Amy Koehlinger, associate professor in the Oregon State School of History, Philosophy and Religion; Sarah Henderson, associate professor in OSU’s School of Public Policy; Philipp Kneis, instructor in the School of Public Policy; Christopher McKnight Nichols, associate professor in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion and the director of the OSU Center for the Humanities; and Julie Hessler, associate professor in the Department of History at the University of Oregon.

“The invasion has shattered patterns of European peace and diplomacy, global security and nuclear deterrence that have been in place since the end of World War II,” said Koehlinger, the event’s organizer and moderator. “The panel will look at the possible outcomes and consequences of the invasion from the lenses of history, foreign policy and political science – what will be the effects on the people of Ukraine and surrounding nations, on global stability and security, on alliances like the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and on U.S. national interests?”

The discussion is the latest in a series of “flash panels” of experts that the School of History, Philosophy and Religion has presented in response to developments in the news, Koehlinger said.

“Our goal is to make the insights of academics more accessible to the general public and especially to students,” she said.

Topics of earlier panels included the impeachment of President Trump; the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol; the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh; and the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon.