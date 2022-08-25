Oregon Veteran Volunteer Program to host training seminar in Madras next month

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities by helping veterans learn how to access potential earned benefits and resources.

The goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans — primarily, seniors — to their earned benefits and other potential resources.

Volunteers work closely with ODVA’s Veteran Volunteer Coordinator and accredited local county veteran or tribal service officers in the area, locating veterans who may need assistance accessing their benefits in long-term care facilities, senior centers, libraries, mobile home parks, and retirement communities, or wherever people gather.

The program is open to anyone 18 years or older. Volunteers are asked to commit to serving eight to 10 hours per month. A background check will be performed (at no cost to the volunteer) before the volunteer is permitted to work with veterans. If you enjoy working with the aging population and want to make a difference in the lives of veterans, you are encouraged to apply.

The next training is scheduled for interested volunteers in Jefferson County and will be held in person from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Madras. Please note interested volunteers must attend the full day to complete the training.

In order to attend this training, interested persons must fill out the online interest form or contact Veteran Volunteer Coordinator Mark Newell by phone or email by 4 p.m. Sept. 8. For more information or to register, please visit oregonvetvolunteer.com or contact ODVA’s Veteran Volunteer Coordinator at 971-720-8911 or email ODVA_VeteranVolunteer@odva.oregon.gov.

Established in 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is dedicated to serving Oregon’s diverse veteran community that spans five eras of service members. ODVA administers programs and provides special advocacy and assistance in accessing earned veteran benefits across the state. Learn about veteran benefits and services, or locate a local county or tribal veteran service office online at oregon.gov/odva.