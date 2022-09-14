Bend Heroes Foundation to mark National POW/MIA Recognition day with flags display, wreath

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Heroes Foundation will observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day with displays of military service flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

They will also display a large poster there issued by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaFamWebPosters

A POW/MIA wreath and President Biden's National POW/MIA Recognition Day Proclamation will be displayed at the memorial at 8:00 am. Flags will be removed at 5:00 pm.

The Bend Veterans Peace Memorial (granite monument) honors Bend's veterans who served, are serving and will serve in our nation's Armed Forces. The names of 112 veterans from Bend who died during war from WWI to the present are engraved on the granite.

Sixteen of them remain Missing In Action (15 WWII, 1 Vietnam). A plus symbol is engraved next to their names. A diamond symbol is engraved next to the names of 2 MIA veterans whose remains were recovered, identified and returned to families by DPAA and its predecessor: Charles E. Miller/WWII and Norvin D. Brockett/Korean War. Plus and diamond symbols are used on the National Vietnam War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Bend Heroes Foundation initiated legislation for the POW/MIA Memorial Highway across Oregon on US Hwy 26 and dedicated 10 signs along that 471-mile border to border highway on Sept. 18, 2020. The highway honors Oregon's 900+ POWS and 999 more who still remain Missing in Action (MIA) from WWI to the present.

Contact: Dick Tobiason, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation 541 390 9932