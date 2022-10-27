Bend Parade of Flags to display 250 American flags along Veterans Day parade route

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Heroes Foundation and volunteers will install about 250 American flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along the Bend Veterans Day parade route beginning at 7:00 am, Friday, Nov. 11.

All flags were previously flown over our nation's Capitol and display the names of veterans. Sixty of the flags are named for local WWII Veterans.

They will also dedicate American flags and engraved bricks honoring the 2 US Army veterans killed at the eastside Safeway store on August 28: Donald Ray Surrett Jr. and Glenn Edward Bennett. Their families have been invited.

The flags display Surrett's and Bennett's names and military service and were flown over our nation's Capitol in their honor. The bricks are also engraved with their names and will be installed on the memorial's plaza prior to Veterans Day. The flags and bricks were donated by Bend Heroes Foundation.