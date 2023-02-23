Registration open for 2023 Oregon Women Veterans Conference

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is now open for the 2023 Oregon Women Veterans Conference, which will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Salem Convention Center. Hosted by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, this free, biennial event is the largest gathering of women veterans in the state.

Women veterans from every branch of military service, era and background are invited to attend this free event celebrating the service and contributions of women who answered the call to serve throughout history. The conference will include informational workshops, keynote speakers and networking opportunities.

This year’s theme, “Stronger Together — Voices of Service” is a testament to the continued strength, diversity and community of our women veterans, said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, who is an Army veteran and the first woman to lead the state agency.

“Oregon continues to be a leader in recognizing, remembering and honoring the outstanding contributions of women who have served their country, and we are proud to be able to host this year’s conference in person again,” Fitzpatrick said. “Together, our collective voices achieve more, overcome challenges, and allow our stories to be shared.”

Women veterans make up one of the fastest-growing segments of the Oregon veteran community, with an estimated 25,000 women veterans living in the state today, representing nearly one-tenth of overall veteran population.

The first Oregon Women Veterans Conference was held 25 years ago in 1998.

“The camaraderie and shared calling of service is what inspires our lives and is what continues to unite women veterans across every generation and era of service,” said ODVA Women Veterans Coordinator Jessica Bradley.

The conference is an opportunity for women veterans to socialize, connect to resources, learn about their earned veteran benefits, and celebrate their service.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. Please visit wvc.oregondva.com to register and find additional event information on lodging and sponsorship and vendor opportunities.

Established in 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is dedicated to serving Oregon’s diverse veteran community that spans five eras of service members. ODVA administers programs and provides special advocacy and assistance in accessing earned veteran benefits across the state. Learn about veteran benefits and services, or locate a local county or tribal veteran service office online at oregon.gov/odva.