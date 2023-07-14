Gov. Kotek hosts mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard members deploying to Africa

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon hosted a mobilization ceremony in Salem Friday for about 10 members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation deploying to Africa.

The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations.

During the ceremony, held in the State Capitol Library, Gov. Kotek emphasized their long history of various missions, with family and co-workers in attendance.

“This group has responded to active duty missions, for numerous wildfires, Covid-19 response, they have found missing people, lost hikers…they have many stories to tell.”

“It’s an honor to be here with you, you are unwavering in your commitment, I want you to know that I see that, and all of Oregon does, so once again thank you,” said Gov. Kotek.

Unit members will first travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas for about two weeks of training prior to deploying overseas.

The unit has a long history of deploying overseas supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and later deploying to support Operation New Dawn in Iraq in 2010, while some members of the unit deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Their most recent mobilization was in 2017, when they deployed to Kuwait to support Operation Enduring Freedom followed by Operation Spartan Shield.