Bend Heroes Foundation, volunteers to install 275 flags at memorial, downtown on Veterans Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Heroes Foundation and volunteers will install 275 flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and downtown Bend on Saturday, Veterans Day, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

The Memorial is located along the Deschutes River in Brooks Park (corner of Newport Avenue and Drake Road).

All flags were previously flown over the United States Capitol and bear the names of veterans, veterans groups, and Bend Parade of Flags partners. Flags displaying the names of 60 WWII Veterans will line the parade route on Newport Avenue and Wall Street.

Boy Scout Troop 25 under the leadership of Scoutmaster Larry Jensen and Mountain View Navy Cadet Corps under the leadership of Scott Buchanan, Major USAF Retired, and other patriots will have the honor of installing flags.

President Biden's proclamation and Senator Wyden's letter will be read at 7:00 am at the Memorial. (see attached).

Flags will be removed at 4:00 pm.

Contact: Dick Tobiason, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation 541 390 9932