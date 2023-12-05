House passes Chavez-DeRemer bill to help reduce homelessness among veterans

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the HOME Act, a bill led by Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) to help lift veterans out of homelessness. Chavez-DeRemer spoke on the House floor Monday in support of her bill, which passed on a bipartisan vote of 408-10.

“Our veterans stepped up to serve our country, and it’s our responsibility to care for them in return. By supporting transitional housing services and creating a stipend for necessities, the HOME Act will provide much-needed assistance to veterans in need,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“Now that this bill has passed the House, we are one step closer to ensuring every veteran has a place to call home. I’d like to thank Chairman Bost for his leadership and support, and I hope my colleagues in the Senate will take up this commonsense legislation quickly to help our nation’s heroes.”

The HOME Act would increase the per diem rate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pays nonprofit organizations that assist veterans with short-term transitional housing, such as the Salvation Army. Specifically, the bill increases the rate from 115 percent to 133 percent, with a potential increase of up to 200 percent under certain circumstances – including in rural areas or areas with a high rate of suicide among veterans. The per diem rate would also continue to adjust for inflation every year.

Additionally, the HOME Act creates a stipend that veterans experiencing homelessness can use to purchase necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, and hygiene items; transportation services; or communications equipment such as smartphones so the veterans can maintain contact with health care providers, prospective landlords, and family members.

According to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 1,400 Oregon veterans are homeless on any given night. Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838), or find resources provided by the VA by visiting va.gov/homeless.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.