Senate OKs Wyden bill, Bend veterans’ proposal to designate US Hwy. 20 coast to coast ‘National Medal of Honor Highway’

Washington, D.C. – Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho on Wednesday applauded Senate passage of their bipartisan legislation designating U.S. Highway 20 between Newport, Oregon and New England as the “National Medal of Honor Highway.”

"It's an honor to have worked closely with veterans in Oregon and nationwide in the grassroots movement to designate our country's longest continuous highway, stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic, as the ‘National Medal of Honor Highway,’” Wyden said.

“I’m proud that my bill to officially recognize U.S. Highway 20 as the ‘National Medal of Honor Highway’ has passed the Senate. This bill is more than a symbolic gesture—it's a timeless tribute to the heroes of America. I am steadfast in my commitment to relentlessly champion this cause alongside our veterans, and I’ll keep fighting tooth and nail to get this bill signed into law.”

“The Medal of Honor represents the determination and courage of those who acted far beyond the call of duty. I look forward to the enactment of law cementing this national designation to honor each of them across these 400 miles,” Crapo said.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military award for valor, presented by the president in Congress’ name. U.S. service members who distinguish themselves “through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty” can receive the medal.

Redesignating U.S. Highway 20— the longest continuous highway in the United States— as the “National Medal of Honor Highway” would honor each state’s current and future Medal of Honor recipients and recipients from any state who travel on it.

Legislatures and governors in all 12 states along U.S. Highway 20 have designated their state Medal of Honor Highways covering 100 percent of the 3,365-mile Medal of Honor Highway across America. The 12 states along U.S. Highway 20 account for about 62 percent of all 3,516 Medal of Honor awards presented since the Civil War. Designating U.S. Highway 20 as the “National Medal of Honor Highway'' would ensure all 3,516 recipients and any future recipients from all 50 states and territories are honored.

Senators Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Mike Braun, R-Ind., James Risch, R-Idaho, Chuck Schumer, D- N.Y., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Todd Young, R-Ind., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., cosponsored the Senate version of the bill. U.S. Representatives Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Brian Higgins, D-N.Y. led similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

The legislation is supported by the Bend Heroes Foundation, Military Officers Association of America, The American Legion, Legion of Valor, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Veterans of America, Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Dick Tobiason, LTC US Army Retired, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation: “As the Bend Heroes Foundation’s project manager of the Medal of Honor Highway Across America on US Hwy 20, I thank Senators Ron Wyden and Mike Crapo for their outstanding leadership resulting in today’s Senate passage of the National Medal of Honor Highway designation. I’m proud the project was launched in Oregon. And I also thank the national veterans groups who supported the Bend Heroes Foundation’s request – American Legion, Legion of Valor, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Military Officers Association of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States and Vietnam Veterans of America.”

The text of the bill is here.