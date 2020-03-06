Warm Springs Tribes to conduct Oregon’s first 2020 census count

Warm Springs

Wasco elder, 90, to complete online count; tribes say they've been under-counted in past

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs said Friday it has been asked by the U.S. Census Bureau to host the first count in the state of Oregon for the 2020 Decennial Census on Thursday, March 12, the first day the census can be completed online.

"The Census Bureau values tribal partnerships and is committed to a complete and accurate count of our nation’s first peoples," the announcement stated.

George Aguilar Sr., who turns 90 this year, is a Wasco elder and life-long resident of Warm Springs is a Korean War veteran who has worked as a laborer, fisherman, logger, construction manager and author. He will complete the first count for the 2020 census for Oregon at his home privately.

A 2020 census kick-off event will follow at the Agency Longhouse, 1253 Kot-Num Road, including Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Mini Powwow and an 11 a.m.-1 p.m. community meal with opportunity to complete the census online.

Census data directly impacts how the federal government allocates more than $675 billion every year for programs and services vital for tribal communities such as Medicaid, social services, housing, public safety, veterans services, emergency preparedness, education, school lunches and more.

“The Census happens every 10 years. In the past our reservation community has been undercounted," says Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti Sr. "We don’t want that to be the case in 2020.

"I encourage all our tribal members and Warm Springs residents to participate in the census, to help provide a better future for our community and future generations,” he added.