Indian Head Casino to stay closed until at least April 13

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Indian Head Casino will remain closed at least through April 13 while the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras remains open, except for its game room, officials said Friday.

Here's the announcement from CEO Jeffrey Carstsensen:

Warm Springs Tribes' announcement:

Indian Head Casino’s top priority is the health and safety of our team members, our communities and our neighbors. We have all had to make difficult decisions recently in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warm Springs Casino Enterprises is committed to doing everything possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and therefore, we defer to the guidelines set in place from the State of Oregon. Gov Kate Brown has issued a stay-at-home order and the closure on non-essential businesses, which will extend the closure of Indian Head Casino at least thru April 13th, 2020. We will reassess our re-opening date as new information and guidance is available.

Visit us at IndianHeadCasino.com for reopening updates as well as preliminary answers to questions about Free Play, expiring points, and more.

Plateau Travel Plaza - Madras, OR

Plateau Travel Plaza has temporarily closed the Game Room in response to Gov Kate Browns closure of all non-essential businesses in Oregon. The Three Teepees Café will continue serving to go orders only, order at 541-777-2826 and we will have your order ready for pick-up. Our Fuel service, propane retail operations will be available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We continue increased cleanliness protocols throughout the property, including the deployment of additional hand sanitizers.

Indian Head Casino Enterprises is committed to supporting all of our employees at Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza during this difficult time.

As we progress through this rapidly developing situation, we will provide updates through email. Also, please keep an eye on our web site and Facebook page for updates.

I am truly grateful for you, our guests, and our valued team members. Please take care of yourselves, each other and your families.

Jeffrey Carstensen

CEO

Plateau Travel Plaza is in the Jefferson County Industrial Park at 215 NE Cherry Lane in Madras, Oregon. at 541-777-2815