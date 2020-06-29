Fences for Fido builds 10 fences, 20 dog houses on Warm Springs Reservation

Warm Springs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As a result of COVID-19, Indian reservations across the country have been disproportionately impacted, both financially and physically. That’s why Fences For Fido has committed to supporting the Warm Springs Reservations, one of the hardest-hit communities within Oregon.

Thanks to Fences For Fido Operation Warm Springs: Unchained & Loved, 25 volunteers (from Bend to Portland to Newport) and donors (who contributed over $20,000), 10 fences and 20 dog houses were built on Saturday, June 27th for 25 dogs and their loving families on the Warm Springs Reservation. It’s what we call love in action. 💙 🐾

“Our hearts are full of gratitude today, because we know first-hand that helping pets is helping people,” said La Donna Sullivan, Fences For Fido board member and Central Oregon director. “Pets are a part of our family, and so we are grateful to the people of Warm Springs for the trust placed in Fences For Fido to honor the love they share with their four-legged family members.”

While each dog has his or her own unique story, included here are just a few of the 25 stories:

Buddy’s original family wasn't able to keep him, and so he was rescued by his current and forever guardian. Buddy is 12 years old and had been on a chain his whole life. His current family had him outside on a chain during the day but brought him inside at night.

Maya and Onyx spend their days outside on the end of chains, but their family loves them so much and desperately wanted them to have a safe place to spend their day while they’re gone.

Mulan, Brody & Lexis spend their lives outside on chains and are in desperate need of a safe fenced yard.

Because of the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on Central Oregon, the need for donations and volunteers is greater than ever. Central Oregon residents interested in volunteering or contributing can do so at FencesForFido.org.

About Fences For Fido:

Founded in 2009, Fences For Fido is a 501c3 non-profit organization that improves the quality of life for chained dogs living outside in the elements the organization day and night. We attend to all needs by building a fence, supplying a warm dog house, providing critical vet care and spay/neuter services. In 11 years, Fences For Fido has provided fences, shelters and dog food for more than 2,500 dogs in the Pacific Northwest including more than 500 in Central Oregon. Fences for Fido is forever grateful.