Warm Springs extends quarantine another week

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Warm Springs Tribal Council has extended the reservation's COVID-19 stay-home quarantine order for another week, until next Tuesday, as the number of cases on the reservation approaches 200.

As of Monday, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 192 positive cases, 1,816 negative test results and three deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 18 people have been hospitalized, 14 discharged and 134 have recovered, the tribes said.

In response to the pandemic and a recommendation from the tribes' COVID-19 team, the tribal council approved an additional one-week shutdown, according to Michele Stacona, the tribes' secretary-treasurer/CEO. The closure of tribal government began July 20.

The tribes' nightly news release indicated that the "tribal council will be meeting to further prioritize the COVID needs of the reservation," including water infrastructure. A boil-water notice is still in effect for the Agency area, several weeks after the main water line broke as it crosses Shitike Creek.

Repair work is scheduled to begin within two weeks, officials said.