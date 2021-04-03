Early-morning fire destroys home in Warm Springs

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that began in a carport spread to and destroyed a home in Warm Springs early Friday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bray Avenue, officials said in a Facebook post.

The first crews to arrive found the carport fully involved and the blaze had spread to half of the residence.

Crews initiated a defensive attack, but the structure was considered a total loss. The fire was contained to the home where it began.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Jefferson County EMS was called in on mutual-air standby.