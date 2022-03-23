Warm Springs water flowing again after treatment plant repairs; boil-water notice in place

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Repairs to fire-damaged equipment at the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant were completed on Tuesday, allowing water to again flow to reservation residents, though a precautionary boil-water notice will now be in place into next week, officials said.

A Pacific Power crew and an electrician brought in by the tribes performed excavation work and repairs to a conduit line for a replacement transformer after Friday’s fire, according to Chico Holliday, general manager of the Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Spilyay Tymoo reported.

The boil-water notice was issued for the entire system due to the disruption in the water distribution system, allowing time for water to flow and have it tested for safety by the Environmental Protection Agency, the newspaper reported. The results are expected by late next week.

Until then, officials advised boiled or bottled water should be used for everything from drinking and making ice to washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food. Drinking water distribution will continue at the tribes’ Emergency Management office at the former elementary school from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

Portable toilets and showers had been brought in, water provided and donations sought after Friday's fire and outage, with initial estimates that it could have taken weeks or even months to make repairs and restore service.