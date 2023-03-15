Warm Springs Fire & Safety crews stop small brush fire; second fire destroys barn

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs Fire and Safety crews responded to a pair of fires last week, and the cause of both remain under investigation, an official said Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, they received a call about a possible fire near the Indian Head Casino, Firefighter Garrett Webb said.

Crews arrived to find a one-acre fire, spreading slowly in all directions. Captain Colton Steinke made access on the east side of the fire, finding several structures in need of protection.

With help from Jefferson County Fire & EMS, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, stopping forward progression at 2 acres, Webb said. The fire was declared controlled at 6 p.m.

On Thursday evening, March 9, crews responded to a reported structure fire on Scott Lane and arrived to find a barn fully ablaze, Webb said. They conducted defensive operations and put out the fire, containing it to the one structure.

No injuries were reported on either fire, the firefighter said.