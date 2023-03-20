‘An Eye for the Rez: ‘Edward Heath Photography’ exhibit to open April 6 at The Museum at Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” will open at The Museum at Warm Springs on Thursday, April 6. It will be on view through Saturday, May 27.

This exhibition — part of The Museum’s 30th anniversary lineup of exhibitions, public programs and special events — features photographs by renowned Warms Springs photographer Edward Heath (Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama, Paiute and Klamath descent). Support for “An Eye for the Rez” is provided by a grant from The Ford Family Foundation.

Heath was born in Madras and grew up in the Simnasho area. He is the nephew of Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath. The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné).

Heath had a solo exhibition of his photography at The Museum at Warm Springs in 2016. Since that time, he has become known for his portraits, nature and wildlife photography. “I do not specialize in any form of photography, mainly capturing things I find interesting along roadsides and trails,” Heath has said. “I like to capture things that have non-obvious beauty, or things others take for granted.”

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting https://museumatwarmsprings.com/ and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership). Membership inquiries can be directed to Museum Consultant Bill Flood at bill@billflood.org.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: (541) 553-3331. For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.com/.