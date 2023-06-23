Hwy. 26 to return to 55 mph speed limit near Warm Springs River after ODOT paving work

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTV) -- On Monday, crews will remove the 45 mph temporary speed signs on U.S. Highway 26 between the junction with OR 216 and where the highway crosses the Warm Springs River. Removing these signs will raise the speed limit back to 55 mph.

The speed through this section of highway was reduced in May of this year because of poor pavement conditions.

Earlier this month, paving was done in the area to smooth out some of the worst sections of road. An upcoming project in 2024 will completely repave the entire 15-mile stretch of highway.