Skip to Content
Warm Springs

Hwy. 26 to return to 55 mph speed limit near Warm Springs River after ODOT paving work

ODOT crews changing out speed limit signs
ODOT
ODOT crews changing out speed limit signs
By
Published 2:04 PM

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTV) -- On Monday, crews will remove the 45 mph temporary speed signs on U.S. Highway 26 between the junction with OR 216 and where the highway crosses the Warm Springs River. Removing these signs will raise the speed limit back to 55 mph. 

The speed through this section of highway was reduced in May of this year because of poor pavement conditions.

Earlier this month, paving was done in the area to smooth out some of the worst sections of road. An upcoming project in 2024 will completely repave the entire 15-mile stretch of highway. 

Article Topic Follows: Warm Springs

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content