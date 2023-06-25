Skip to Content
Warm Springs Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration returns in traditional, colorful fashion after 3-year pause

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is always a special time for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, but this year’s return of the multi-faceted traditional event was even more special after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event which concluded Sunday featured activities from a colorful individual and team dance competition to a parade, rodeo, softball and baseball memorial tournament, an endurance horse race and the Superman/Wonder Woman Challenge.

The Treaty Days celebration commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the U.S. government, which established the Warm Springs Reservation.

