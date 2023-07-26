Warm Springs fire crew rescues puppies from rubble beneath burned-out home; some up for adoption soon

Actually was second puppy rescue in two days from under the home

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Warm Springs firefighters are drawing praise and widespread attention for rescuing the last eight of a dozen puppies found with their mama in the rubble beneath a fire-hit home on Saturday.

Fences for Fido, a Portland organization, was the first to report how Warm Springs Fire & Safety crews saved the younger of two litters, found trapped beneath a burned-down home.

The Oregon Humane Society told KPTV that some the puppies and mom arrived at their Portland shelter on Tuesday and they will spend a few weeks in foster are before they are ready for adoption.

Newsweek said Warm Springs firefighters were alerted to reports of several puppies and a dog trapped beneath the fire-damaged home on Saturday.

Fences for Fido co-founder Kelly Peterson told Newsweek the organization was notified by a community member about the litter of stray puppies living under the burned-down home.

“We went right away and were able to rescue the mama and first litter of 3-month-old puppies,” she said. The next day, FFF Warm Springs Community Coordinator Chey Herkshahn, a tribal member, “could hear crying from under the house” and “discovered there was another litter of younger puppies, maybe 4 weeks old, buried under the rubble toward the back of the house.”

Their team reached out to Warm Springs Fire and Safety for help rescuing the litter of eight “so that they could be reunited with their mama,” Peterson said. She said the older puppies went into foster care with Oregon Dog Rescue and will be available for adoption after they are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety said in a Sunday Facebook post, “Our crews are ready for any type of emergency. These cute puppies will be well taken care of after being rescued.”