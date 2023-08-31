Merkley, Wyden announce $7.5 million in HUD funding for needed new housing in Warm Springs

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $7.5 million to the Warm Springs Housing Authority to construct additional housing units, which will expand available housing options to Tribal families in Warm Springs.

“It’s critical that Tribal families have affordable, safe places to live to foster community and connect them to their land,” said Senator Merkley. “This critical federal housing funding will help address a critical housing shortage in Warm Springs. I will keep working to make sure everyone in our state is able to find a safe, affordable place to call home.”

“Housing is a human right, period,” Wyden said. “These funds for housing will go a long way toward ensuring that Warm Springs families have a safe, affordable place to call home on land their ancestors have inhabited since time immemorial.”

This funding comes from the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive Program, which provides grants to carry out affordable housing activities in Tribal communities.

The housing units funded by this grant will be four- or five-bedroom to accommodate larger families, and the new housing development will include infrastructure and roads. The Warm Springs Housing Authority will also mitigate the threat of climate chaos by constructing units that are resistant to fire, extreme heat, and drought.

“Warm Springs is incredibly grateful for this federal assistance to provide much-needed housing to our tribal members. There are not enough homes for the families in the Warm Springs community, which often results in overcrowded and substandard conditions,” said Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan W. Smith.

Earlier this year, Merkley and Wyden announced an additional $2 million to build eight homes and increase availability of affordable housing for lower-income Warm Springs members.