Bend City Council to host Warm Springs Tribal Council for first joint work session

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Bend City Council will welcome Tribal Council leaders of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon in Council Chambers at 710 NW Wall Street for a joint work session starting at 4:30 p.m.

The month of November marks the beginning of National Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the traditions, languages, and stories of Native American community members and to learn and reflect on their continued histories and contributions.

“It is critically important for the City of Bend to forge and maintain a strong relationship with the Tribes, as the people of Bend care for, live, and work on their ceded lands,” said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. “I am optimistic about this first meeting and working more closely with our tribal partners to serve our shared constituents in the future.”

“Since time immemorial, our tribal members have occupied the Deschutes basin, including the area currently occupied by the City of Bend,” said CTWS Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan W. Smith Sr. “We look forward to exploring avenues for our governments, working as good neighbors, to advance the welfare of our connected communities.”

The city invites the community to this first intergovernmental meeting, which reinforces the commitment Bend City Council has in forging a strong relationship with the Tribes.

Topics of mutual interest that will be discussed include basin water resources, land use and growth, and economic development opportunities, with an intention to identify actionable items and next steps.