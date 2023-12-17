The Museum at Warm Springs caps off 30th anniversary year with year-end fundraising campaign

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Museum at Warm Springs has begun its 2023 year-end fundraising campaign, capping off its 30th anniversary.

The Museum’s 2023 successes included:

A “Spring Clean-Up Day” at The Museum on March 18 that drew more than 150 enthusiastic Museum Members, Warm Springs Tribal members, Board members and donors.

“An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography,” on view April 6-May 27, featured 38 photos by Warms Springs photographer Edward Heath (Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama, Paiute and Klamath descent). Support for the exhibition was provided by a grant from The Ford Family Foundation.

“Territories, Stories and The Long Memory of the Land: The Museum at Warm Springs Celebrates 30 Years (1993-2023),”on view July 26-Sept. 2, chronicled The Museum’s 30-year history through engaging text, original archival documents, historic photographs, audio and video components, original architectural design models and artworks from the collection of Donald J. Stastny (representing the architects of record, Stastny & Burke Architecture), and additional artworks from The Museum’s vast collection. Support for the exhibition was provided in part by a grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission. During a July 26 public program, Stastny revisited the origins and progress of the design process that created The Museum. Stastny signed copies of his book, "PORTALS: Seeking Transcendence." Book sales went to The Museum.

Nearly 160 guests attended the “30th Anniversary Gala Celebration and Fundraiser” on October 13 at Tetherow in Bend. The event netted $110,000 through event partnerships, individual ticket sales, generous individual donations, and additional grants and gifts. The monies raised will enable The Museum to continue its 30-year tradition of sharing the history, culture and art of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and other Indigenous peoples, to pass along traditional Tribal artistic and cultural knowledge, including language, through our community classes, and help preserve and protect our precious objects, historic photographs and archival materials.

Several traditional summer arts classes taught by master artists included: Rose Bough Baby Board Making (sponsored by S'gʷi gʷi ʔ altxʷ the House of Welcome Cultural Center at The Evergreen State College), Beginner Cornhusk Bag Making, Coiled Cedar Root Basket Making, Beginner Wapas (Yarn Bag) Weaving, Q’axli Sapsikwatpama Tule Mat Making, Cedar Bark Basket Making, and Advanced Patłapa (Basket Hat) Weaving. Our major funder for the classes was Meyer Memorial Trust.

The Museum’s major gala event partners at the “30th Anniversary Gala Celebration and Fundraiser” were Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza — Warm Springs Gaming Enterprise and The Gordon Family. Other event partners included: The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council; Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Tribal Council; The Roundhouse Foundation; BBK Best, Best & Krieger LLP; Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises; Visit Central Oregon; Travel Oregon; Portland General Electric Foundation; Empire Construction & Development; City of Bend; Central Oregon LandWatch; Elizabeth Woody and Dwight Ball Morrill; Orrick; Desert Botanicals; Pahlisch Family Foundation; BNY Mellon Pershing (John and Brenda Curnutt); St. Charles Health Systems; Brooks Resources Corporation; and Sunriver Resort.

Replacement of The Museum’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system begins this month. Major donors include the U.S. National Park Service, Spirit Mountain Community Fund, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Cultural Trust and PGE Foundation. The Museum will be closed to the public from Dec. 18 through Jan. 31, 2024, for the installation (additional brief closures may be needed after Jan. 31).

A two-year grant from Visit Bend Sustainability Fund is making possible the restoration of several Museum exterior projects, including The Museum’s grounds and Shi-tike Creek restoration, during 2023-2024. Two new Museum directional signs on Highway 26 were installed this year courtesy a grant from Visit Central Oregon. The Museum continued to work closely with partner organizations, including the High Desert Museum, Confluence Project and Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Program.

This year, The Museum has so far received more than $900,000 in foundation and other grants.

“To everyone who has supported us this year and in past years, we are extremely grateful for your generosity,” Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné) said. “Now that our 30th anniversary year is drawing to a close, we are beginning a new phase in the life of The Museum that will see much-needed upgrades to our aging infrastructure and renewal of our Permanent Exhibit, which has not been refreshed since it opened 30 years ago.”

“We humbly ask you to support us with a year-end contribution so we can continue to develop meaningful exhibitions, classes, workshops and many other new artistically and culturally significant programs for everyone to enjoy and benefit from,” Woody said. “We have been successful this year in raising funds this year but we still need to raise $1-2 million specifically for renewal of our Permanent Exhibit.”

“We are looking forward to a productive and successful 2024 — and beyond!” Woody said.

Give to the Year-End Campaign

Visit https://museumatwarmsprings.org/ or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2021, to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are re-directed to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

Museum Closed for Installation of New Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System

The Museum will be closed to the public from Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, for Installation of a New HVAC System. The Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). For more information, visit https://museumatwarmsprings.org/. Phone: (541) 553-3331.