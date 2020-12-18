Oregon’s state veterinarian issues animal import permit for Santa’s reindeer

Wildlife

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up, let's go! To increase holiday cheer, the state veterinarian at the Oregon Department of Agriculture has issued an animal import permit to Santa Claus of 123 Elf Road, North Pole, and his reindeer in preparation for their upcoming visit to Oregon.

All livestock transported or moved in any manner into Oregon must obtain an import permit from the department before entry. To ensure safe entrance into the state and expedited access to good children everywhere, Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian with ODA, granted a permit to S. Claus effective through December 25, 2020.



“It’s the season of generosity and a time for celebrating family and friends, and we know this is a busy time of year for everyone. We wanted to welcome Mr. Claus and guarantee smooth access for him and his reindeer during their travels later this month. We fully support his mission of safely spreading cheer,” said Scholz.

Unlike most other animals passing through the state, Claus’ reindeer possess the unique and remarkable ability to fly. A vigorous conditioning program developed by Mr. and Mrs. Claus enables them to travel great distances in exceedingly short periods of time and in unfavorable conditions, provided they receive frequent snacks. (Reindeer are known to be herbivores, but when flying, they may benefit from the occasional cookie to raise their blood sugar.)

This particular subspecies of reindeer is rare, but like all reindeer, this team is built for the cold. Reindeer are covered in two layers of hair from their nose to the bottom of their feet for maximum insulation.

The smallest of Mr. Claus’ reindeer, Rudolph, was born with an incredibly unique characteristic: a bright, red, glowing nose which serves as a safety beacon light during inclement weather. Dr. Scholz confirmed that this particular nose condition is not caused by an infectious, contagious, or communicable disease.

Little else is known about this reindeer group: it is said they are exceptionally playful but are more often heard than seen.

Do not be concerned if reports of indistinct sounds of harness bells and hoofbeats on rooftops are shared on Christmas Eve.

Mr. Claus is also known to frequently communicate with his reindeer, encouraging them during their flights by calling out, “On Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and Vixen, Comet, and Cupid, and Donner and Blitzen!”

ODA extends a warm welcome to Santa Claus and his team and wishes them safe travels this holiday season.