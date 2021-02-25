Rare Sierra Nevada red fox apparently spotted, caught on camera at Mt. Bachelor

Wildlife

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Alan Miles took this photo of what he's identified as a rare Sierra Nevada red fox at a Mt. Bachelor parking lot.

The Bend man said the fox was passing through the Skyliner parking lot on Monday.

According to the Center For Biological Diversity, "This unique animal is one of the rarest mammals in North America and is now limited to only two tiny California populations that likely consist of fewer than 50 — and possibly even fewer than 20 — individuals."

