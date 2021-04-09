OSP seeks public’s tips in illegal killings of 2 tundra swans in Harney County

Wildlife

BURNS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division asked for the public’s help Friday to identify the person(s) responsible for the recent unlawful taking of two tundra swans in Harney County.

On April 1, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officer discovered two deceased tundra swans off of Embree Bridge Road, near Oil Well Road in the East Fork of the Silvies River.

The USFWS officer notified the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division, which is now assisting in the investigation.

The officer determined the tundra swans had been shot with a small-caliber bullet sometime between March 31 and April 1.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or 541-589-2547.

Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Or the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 Mountain (Bighorn) Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)